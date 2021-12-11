Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

