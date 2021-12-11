Zacks Investment Research Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Hold

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

IMAB opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 9,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

