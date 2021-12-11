Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of RSTGF stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

