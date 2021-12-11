Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Sell

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,001,169 shares of company stock valued at $294,475,231. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

