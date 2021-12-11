Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

