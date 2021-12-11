Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.45.

SAN stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.