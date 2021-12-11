Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cronos Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

