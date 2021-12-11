Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a logistics enterprise, providing ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its main activities include global logistics based on international marine transportation business, cruises, terminal and harbor transport, shipping-related services and real estate. Its global logistics business offers global logistics service, centering on marine transportation, container transport, car transport, logistics and terminal & harbor transport services. Its bulk or energy transport business engages in transportation of raw materials and energy resources in response to cargo characteristics and demand. Its cruise ship service is provided by two NYK group companies. Its technology development segment includes introduction to air cargo business and research and development business for transportation systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NPNYY stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.