Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322 in the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

