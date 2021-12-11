Zacks Investment Research Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

