Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

