Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $938.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

