Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to “Buy”

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

SFL has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.90. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SFL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SFL by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth $10,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.