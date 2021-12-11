ZBG Token (ZT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $148,541.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $148,541.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00208921 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.