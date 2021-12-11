Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Zuora by 76.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zuora by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

