Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,367 shares of company stock worth $4,016,566 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 76.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

