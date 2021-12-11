Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

