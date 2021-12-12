-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.83. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $3,692,467. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

