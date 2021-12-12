-$0.06 EPS Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Workiva posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million.

Shares of WK traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.14. 272,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,028. Workiva has a 1 year low of $77.84 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.92 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $2,550,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

