$0.08 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

