-$0.13 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

AEMD stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $12.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

