-$0.19 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.69. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

