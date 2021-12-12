$0.19 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 179.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. Raymond James raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 565,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,764. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

