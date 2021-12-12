$0.20 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRP stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -92.50%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

