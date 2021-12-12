-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.25. 154,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Beam Global has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $75.90.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.