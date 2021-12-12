$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Surgery Partners reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 234,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

