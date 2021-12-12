-$0.46 EPS Expected for Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.52). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,540,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,620,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,193,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,090,000.

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14. Surrozen has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

About Surrozen

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

