$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.82. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

