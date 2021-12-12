$0.70 EPS Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.63. Kroger reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

