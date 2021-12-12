-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

TNK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $3,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 997.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

