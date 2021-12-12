$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $987.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,815. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

