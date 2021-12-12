$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.80 million. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.90.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.84. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $211.46 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

