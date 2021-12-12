$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,137. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.