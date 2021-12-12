$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after buying an additional 1,440,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

