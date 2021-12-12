108,937 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIVO. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,105,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,901,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,491 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DIVO opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

