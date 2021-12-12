$109.34 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post sales of $109.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $122.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $438.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.49 million to $451.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $422.48 million to $479.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

