$11.65 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce $11.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the highest is $12.10 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 112,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,060. The company has a market cap of $604.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

