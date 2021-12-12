$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $113.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $468.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $540.03 million, with estimates ranging from $536.09 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $24.65 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

