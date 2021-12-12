$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $403.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.90 million to $420.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 383,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

