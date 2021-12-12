15,057 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 507,391 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

