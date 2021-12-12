$167.73 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $167.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.33 million. Everi reported sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $647.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $650.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $711.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,660 shares of company stock worth $2,745,351. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.00 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

