$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,070. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

