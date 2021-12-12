$2.28 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report $2.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.60 and the lowest is ($1.01). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB remained flat at $$30.00 during trading on Tuesday. 98,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,018. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $825.30 million, a PE ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 476.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 23.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

