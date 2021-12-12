22,444 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $6.03 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

