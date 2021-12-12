2,587 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

