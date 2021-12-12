$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will report sales of $26.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.96 million and the lowest is $26.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enfusion.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 372,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,948. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.