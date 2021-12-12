2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. 1,132,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,196. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. 2U has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

