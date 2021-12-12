30,600 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of BNS opened at $67.70 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.