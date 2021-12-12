32,084 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.