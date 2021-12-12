35,281 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

